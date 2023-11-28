Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a lower court, rejecting a defamation complaint filed by former AIADMK MP, K C Palanisamy against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Justice G Jayachandran set aside the order of a Metropolitan Magistrate court here, on a petition filed by K C Palanisamy.

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) had reportedly alleged K C Palanisamy (KCP) 'illegally' received money and distributed 'fake' membership cards.

Following this, KCP filed a defamation complaint against EPS claiming that Edappadi Palaniswami tarnished his reputation.

