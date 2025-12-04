Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that the petitioner along with ten others be permitted to go up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam, while ordering the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide adequate security, after it found that its earlier order on the ritual had been wilfully disobeyed.

Justice G R Swaminathan, hearing a contempt petition filed hours before the annual Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony, observed that the authorities had "beyond dispute" breached the court's December 1 order directing the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple management to facilitate the lighting of the Deepam at the lower peak of the hillock, known as Deepathoon.

Also Read | Navy Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Navy Day Greetings to All Personnel of Indian Navy, Says ‘They Safeguard Our Shores and Uphold Our Maritime Interests’.

Although the temple had lit the lamp at Uchi Pillaiyar Temple at 6 pm on Wednesday, the court-recorded directive to light the Deepam at Deepathoon had not been complied with.

The judge noted that the contempt plea was moved on Wednesday after the petitioner alleged that no arrangements had been made to honour the court's order, raising the possibility of a breach during the evening's ritual. When the matter was taken up at 5 pm, the Additional Advocate General argued that the plea was "premature", prompting the court to pass over the matter to 6.05 pm. When the hearing resumed, the judge remarked that the violation was clear, as the Deepathoon Deepam remained unlit.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 4, 2025: JSW Steel, RailTel and Pine Labs Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

The court also noted that the temple's Executive Officer had filed a writ appeal only on December 2, and that, too, in a defective format, suggesting, according to the judge, an attempt to delay compliance.

The judge observed that the Dargha, which the court said would be the truly aggrieved party, had not filed any appeal, adding that the temple itself had no reason to oppose the December 1 order.

Reacting to the Karthigai Deepam row, Petitioner Rama Ravikumar asserted that the police are disrespecting the court order for votes and the problem lies with the government.

"We gave the temple administration a copy of the court order and all the items required for lighting the lamp, and informed them that, as per the court order, the lamp must be lit on the Deepa Stambam located at the top of the hill. But until 2 p.m., no work was done on the lamp post. The court said that the petitioner and 10 others were allowed to light the lamp with CISF protection," the Petitioner told reporters.

"However, the police are saying that due to the Section 144 prohibitory order, they will arrest even the CISF officers if they proceed. Do Hindus not have the right to worship in this country? We have no issues with the Muslims in this town. The problem lies with the government. They are disrespecting the court order for votes. We will face this legally. According to the law, the Thiruparankundram Deepam will be lit," he added.

Meanwhile, Karthigai Deepam festivities continued across Tamil Nadu. In Madurai, households and commercial establishments lit traditional lamps, while the Meenakshi Temple drew large crowds as thousands of clay lamps illuminated its premises.

At Thiruparankundram, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (formerly Section 144 CrPC) were imposed to maintain law and order amid rising tensions over the Deepam ritual.

Special rituals were also held at the Pahampiriyal Udanurai Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi. At the same time, the Pattabhishekam (Coronation) ceremony took place at Thiruparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple as part of the 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival, which began on November 24 and will continue until December 7. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)