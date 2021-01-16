Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A total of 1,740 out of 2,300 registered beneficiaries were covered on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Thane district, officials said.

District Medical Officer Manish Renge said 75.63 per cent target was achieved at the 23 vaccination centres.

District Civil Surgeon Kailash Pawar was the first to be administered the vaccine, Renge said.

