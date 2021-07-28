Thane, July 28: Thane has reported 282 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,43,522, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. Maharashtra COVID-19 Travel Guidelines: Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated Travellers No Longer Need Negative RT-PCR Report To Enter State.

The virus also claimed the lives of 10 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,998, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,370, while the death toll has reached 3,129, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)