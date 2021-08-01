Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) Thane has reported 350 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,44,766, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, eight more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,035.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent, he added.

