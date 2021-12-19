Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) Thirty-six people fell ill after having prasad in a village in Panvel, an official said on Sunday.

The prasad was distributed at a temple in Rithghar on Saturday on the occasion of 'Datta Jayanti', Panvel tehsildar Vijay Talekar told PTI.

"Thirty-six people complained of giddiness, nausea and stomach problems after having prasad. They were admitted in a hospital and many have been discharged too. All are stable at the moment. A medical team is in the village to monitor the situation," he said.

