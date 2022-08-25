Nagpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Virendra Kumar on Thursday inaugurated a programme to distribute physical aids and devices free of cost in Nagpur under the Centre's Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

Also Read | Maharani Season 2 Review: Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah’s SonyLIV Series Takes A Few Notches Down From an Exemplary First Season (LatestLY Exclusive).

While items worth Rs 34 crore would be distributed in all, in the first phase Gadkari and Kumar gave away 66,000 such devices and aids worth Rs 9 crore to 9,018 beneficiaries, an official said.

Also Read | Salman Rushdie Stabbed: India Condemns Stabbing Attack on Author, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said 36,000 people in rural and urban parts of Nagpur had been examined between February 27 and April 3 on the lines of the Centre's Divyang Jan Adhikar Adhiniyam.

"A total of 2.41 lakh assistive devices worth Rs 34.83 crore will be distributed to 36,000 senior citizen and Divyangs (persons with disabilities). These include wheel chairs, walking sticks, digital hearing aids, smartphone with Braille, artificial limbs etc," Gadkari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)