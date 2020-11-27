Latur, Nov 27 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Renapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district over two months ago, police said on Friday.

An official said Devidas Sawant (69), his wife and two grandsons, who live in Thane near Mumbai now, were visiting their native Sangavi village here in September when the abduction took place, he said.

"One of the grandsons was kidnapped on September 11 and released the next day. Acting on a tip-off, we arrested Kiran Laxman Mudale (26), a resident of Kalmatha in Ausa tehsil, Maruti Mudale (28), Dipak Mudale (23) and Gajanan Sawant, over two months after the crime," he said.

