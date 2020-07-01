Nagpur, Jul 1 (PTI) A total of 44 persons, including police personnel and inmates of the Nagpur Central Jail, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total count to 53, a senior officer said.

On Tuesday, nine police personnel, including an officer of the jail, had tested positive for the viral infection.

"A total of 157 persons, including officers, police personnel and prisoners of the central jail were tested on Tuesday, of whom 44 persons tested positive in the report that arrived on Wednesday," Nagpur Central Jail superintendent Anup Kumre told PTI.

The exact break-up of the police personnel and the jail inmates contracting the infection was not available immediately.

The jail currently houses 1,800 inmates and 265 police personnel.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Nagpur district rose to 1,477 on Wednesday. The death toll stood at 25. A total of 1,193 patients have recovered so far, a district official said.

