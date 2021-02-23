Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Hours after a history-sheeter was murdered in Sonegaon area of Nagpur, five people were arrested on Tuesday for alleged involvement in the crime, police said.

Nilesh Naidu, who was released on bail just a few days ago, was killed by some people with sharp weapons on Khamla- Jitala road on Monday night, an official said.

Five people were arrested for the crime a few hours after the incident, he said.

"Naidu had an altercation with one of the accused, a shop owner, over two of the latter's friends getting bail in a murder case. Matters escalated and the shop owner got his friends together and killed Naidu," the Sonegaon police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)