Amravati (Maha), Jul 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district reached 695 on Sunday as 15 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

Badnera leads the list with 89 cases while Ashoknagar has 32 and Sabanpura 17, he added.

Also Read | Kerala | 225 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Past 24 Hours, Total 3,174 Patients Have Recovered from Disease So Far: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

"Fifteen people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 462. As on Sunday, there are 206 active cases in the district," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)