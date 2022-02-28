Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manu Kumar Shrivastava as the new chief secretary, the state government said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

Shrivastava's appointment as the new CS was announced on the official Twitter handle of the state government.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

He took the charge from Debashish Chakrabarty who superannuated on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)