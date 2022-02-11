Aurangabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Farmers are facing financial and electricity woes in Maharashtra's Aurangabad region, while some 500 transformers are lying idle with the state electricity board, BJP MLA Prashant Bamb said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said a faulty transformer must be replaced within 48 hours as per discom rules, but farmers were not getting one even after one-and-half months.

He said he visited a store house and found some transformers from the 2019 batch lying idle, which meant they had completed over half over of their 5-year life without being used.

He said the current system of getting permission from the head office of MSEB for replacing a transformer must be changed and local units must have the authority to do the needful so that farmers are not left in the lurch.

