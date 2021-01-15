Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The women's wing of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Friday announced an agitation against state social justice minister Dhananjay Munde who has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman.

Uma Khapre, head of the state BJP's women's wing, said the allegations against Munde were serious but chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is keeping mum on the issue.

"He should have sought Munde's resignation. We have decided to start a statewide agitation from Monday to seek the minister's resignation," Khapre said.

Munde, an NCP leader, has already denied the 37-year- old woman's allegations, claiming that she was blackmailing him. The minister, however, also disclosed that he was in a consensual relationship with the woman's sister.

"He should understand what message he is sending out by being in a relationship with a woman while being married to another woman," Khapre said.

The woman who has leveled allegations is trying to register a complaint of rape, and to ensure impartial investigation, the minister should be removed from the cabinet, Khapre demanded.

"Even NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not seek his resignation, so we are demanding it," she said.

"The chief minister should ensure that investigating officers do not come under any kind of pressure," Khapre added.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Pawar said the party will contemplate action against Munde only after the truth comes out in a police probe.

On Thursday, BJP leader Krishna Hegde and Manish Dhuri of the MNS had alleged that the same woman had `harassed' them too.

