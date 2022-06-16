Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Board for Second and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 board examination on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Seeks Time From ED Citing Mother Sonia Gandhi’s Illness.

The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org at 1 pm on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Forest Department Officials Use Drone To Track Leopard That Killed Cow.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination conducted in March-April this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)