Palghar, Aug 10 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman, who were in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Held For Cheating With Hi-Tech Gadgets in Exam.

While no suicide note was found, the police suspect they took the extreme step as they apparently feared that their families will not approve of their affair, Talasari police station's inspector Ajay Vasave said.

Also Read | Apple Says It Won't Allow Any Government To Conduct Surveillance via Child Abuse Detection Tool: Report.

The bodies of the 23-year-old man and the woman aged 22 were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Vadavali village of Palghar on Sunday, he said

They had posted their obituaries as their WhatsApp status before they were found dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the bodies were sent for postmortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)