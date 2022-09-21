Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) The number of casual leaves for the police personnel in Maharashtra from ranks ranging from constable to inspector was on Wednesday increased from 12 to 20, a decision taken by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

An official statement said the number of casual leaves for the state government employees was earlier increased from eight to 12.

However, looking at the increasing workload of the police personnel, like 'bandobast' during festivals and VVIP duty, the number of casual leaves has been raised from 12 to 20 for the ranks from constable to police inspector, it added.

In a related development, CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that the recruitment of 75,000 police personnel be carried out in the state in a transparent manner.

The process of filling 7,231 vacancies has already begun and an advertisement for the purpose has already been issued.

A physical test will be conducted before the written one. The chief minister has directed that the process be carried out at 20 grounds, which should be equipped with cameras.

