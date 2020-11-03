Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs from Mumbai and discussed development works in the city.

Environment Minister and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who attended the meeting, tweeted about it later.

Took part in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav ji Thackeray this evening with Shiv Sena MLAs.

"The chief minister understood the difficulties faced while carrying out developmental works in constituencies and discussed solutions of those, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Transport Minister Anil Parab, both Shiv Sena leaders, were also present for the meeting.

The chief minister had on Monday met party MLAs from adjoining Thane and Palghar districts to discuss development works there.

