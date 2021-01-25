Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) A distressed teen diamond trader was saved by MBVV police in Nalasopara in Palghar district some time after he sent a message to kin and friends that he was about to commit suicide due to losses in business, an official said on Monday.

The teen left home for a diamond sale on January 22 and did not return at the end of the day after which a missing person complaint was filed by his family, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.

"On January 23, he sent a social media message to kin and friends stating that he was planning to kill himself as he had made losses in business. After police was alerted, we gathered his location as Nalasopara station with the help of technical details of his phone," he said.

A police team reached there and handed over the 19- year-old boy to his relatives after counseling, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)