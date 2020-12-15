Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari prorogued the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the last day of its two-day winter session.

Council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said the next session will begin on March 1, 2021.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ODOP Scheme Proves to Be Game Changer, Over 26 Lakh People Employed in 8 Months.

He said the Upper House met twice during the session and worked for 10 hours and 25 minutes, and 40 minutes got wasted.

Nine bills were passed during the two days, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Services May Resume From January 1, 2021, Hints Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)