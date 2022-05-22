Akola (Maha), May 22 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested the director of a leading coaching centre in Akola city of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a minor female student and using objectionable language during conversation with her, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Loan Recovery Agents Booked for Circulating Morphed Pictures of Vikhroli Woman to Family, and Colleagues.

Wasim Chaudhary, who runs Chaudhary Coaching Classes, was arrested and a case was registered against him, Civil Lines police station in-charge Vilas Patil said.

Also Read | Punjab: Six-Year-Old Boy Rithik Roshan Pulled Out Dead From 100-Foot-Deep Borewell in Hoshiarpur.

Chaudhary was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on May 20 when Chaudhary molested the student by calling her to his room, police said.

The girl later told about the incident to her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint, which also mentioned that he had also used obscene language during telephonic conversation with the girl earlier, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)