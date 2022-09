Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry Dies: Former Tata Sons Head Dies in Car Crash Near Mumbai.

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry (54) in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai.

Also Read | Puducherry Shocker: Jealous Mother Poisons Daughter's Topper Classmate, Arrested.

"Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)