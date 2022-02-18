Latur, Feb 18 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced eight people to life imprisonment for brutally killing a 35-year-old man in a dispute over Rs 500 in 2018.

First District and Sessions Court judge A V Gujrathi on Thursday convicted the eight accused, including a woman, under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.

As per the case details, the victim, Shadul Shaikh, a resident Anjalinagar in the city, ran a food cart and had a long-standing dispute with the accused. On April 14, 2018, the accused approached the victim and demanded Rs 500 from him and he refused. On April 16, the accused called the victim to one of their houses, tied him up, put pepper powder in his nose, mouth and genitals and brutally beat him up with an iron rod, it was stated.

The accused also consumed alcohol and the woman accused shot a video of the attack on a mobile phone.

After hearing the victim's cries, people in the locality reached the scene and the victim was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The accused Haji Ali Dastagir Sayyed (38), Yusuf alias Guddu Farooq Shaikh (22), Jabbar Sattar Sayyed (23), Shannu Anwar Sayyed (30), Anwar Dastagir Sayyed, Daulya alias Daulat Babumian Shaikh, Salim Nazir Sayyed and Balu Pandit Suryawanshi have been convicted for the crime.

As many as 17 witnesses were examined during the course of the trial.

