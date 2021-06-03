Aurangabad, Jun 3 (PTI) An excise inspector was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person in Maharashtra's Beed district, the ACB said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from the person for withdrawing his name from a complaint and later settled the deal at Rs 50,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release on Wednesday.

The person approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the money at his office in Beed on Wednesday, the release said.

