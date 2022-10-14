Thane, October 14: An office of a ball bearing manufacturing company in Thane city of Maharashtra was destroyed in a fire that broke out there in the wee hours of Friday, a civic official said. The incident occurred around 2 am in the company located on Pokhran Road number-2, he said, adding that nobody was injured. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Material Factory in Thane, No Casualty Reported.

"The blaze erupted in the company office, a ground plus one-storey structure. Its upper portion caught fire, in which the furniture, documents and other things got destroyed," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Video: 10 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out on 18th Floor of Preston One Hiranandani Park Building in Thane.

Soon after being alerted, a team of local fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot. It took them 3.30 hours to extinguish the flames, he said, adding that the cooling operation was underway. The cause of the fire is being probed, Sawant said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)