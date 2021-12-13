Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court quashed criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Datta Shirke, the former managing director of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, his lawyer said on Monday.

Lawyer Shyam Dewani told PTI that the Nagpur unit of the state Anti Corruption Bureau had registered a case against his client Shirke and three others attached to VIDC on February 20, 2018 for allegedly increasing the tender cost of a project by 8.6 per cent in contravention of rules.

After Shirke's discharge application was rejected by a special judge, he approached the HC.

Justice Rohit Deo, in his order dated December 10, discharged Datta Shirke, advocate Dewani said.

