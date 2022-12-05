Palghar, Dec 5 (PTI) Four persons were arrested with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: News Channels to Make Predictions for Assembly Election in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Shortly.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Din 2022: Astonishing Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar – Father of Indian Constitution.

A crime branch team raided a hotel on Sunday on a tip-off and seized 788 gm Ambergris from the possession of the four, an official said.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA).

A case has been registered under the WPA by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionarate (MBVV) police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)