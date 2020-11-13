Mumbai, November 13: Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday announced a bonus for around one lakh employees of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali. A spokesperson for Raut said the minister had announced a bonus, without sharing further details.

The announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco. Tourist Guides Write to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Reopen Tourism Sites Near Aurangabad.

Their employees had threatened to go on strike from Saturday if they were not paid bonus. Last year, employees of the three companies were given bonus ranging from Rs 9,000-15,000.

