Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Khan died on Sunday afternoon at his residence here. He was 89.

In his condolence message, Koshyari described Khan as a "great musician and an equally great human being" and hailed him for enriching the world of Indian classical music with his "multifarious contributions".

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of the great Indian classical vocalist, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan in Mumbai," the governor said in his message.

Describing Khan as a "great Guru"," he said the former passed on the rich legacy of his music to generations of students.

"Pay my respect to the great musician and equally great human being. Convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, his disciples and music admirers," Koshyari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)