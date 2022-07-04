Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra in view of an orange alert issued by the IMD for the next five days and considering the last year's massive floods in two districts in the region, an official said on Monday.

A team of NDRF is stationed at Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district and another team at Mahad in the Raigad district.

The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from June 4 to June 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter.

Out of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad, while the rest five teams are in Mumbai.

The official said that these teams have been deployed at the above locations in consultation with the local administration.

Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.

Meanwhile, after a break of a couple of days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday.

According to civic officials, the island city recorded 21 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 6 pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17 mm and 25 mm of rainfall, respectively.

