Prayagraj (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will not only be a spiritual and faith-driven event but also a clean and environment-friendly one with a strong focus on making the event plastic-free, an official statement said on Thursday.

The goal is to create a pollution-free environment for the devotees by completely banning plastic use, it said.

To achieve a plastic-free environment, eco-friendly alternatives are being encouraged, and dedicated shops are being allocated to vendors selling "dona-patta" (plates made of leaves). The allocation process will soon be completed, making the fair area plastic-free, the statement said.

A special cleanliness meeting has been organised with the principals of 400 schools to raise awareness about a plastic-free Mahakumbh, making students ambassadors of cleanliness, it read.

The initiative aims to reach four lakh children and five times the number of Prayagraj's citizens, spreading the message of a clean and eco-friendly Mahakumbh.

Over 1,500 Ganga Sevadoots are being deployed to lead cleanliness campaigns at the fair and encourage devotees to avoid plastic use. Their training is underway and their numbers will be increased as needed.

The 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign is also being launched to engage every household in the plastic-free Mahakumbh initiative. Besides, the message is being communicated through all facility slips to keep devotees informed and prevent plastic use, it said.

Strict directives have been issued to all institutions and vendors at Mahakumbh, requiring them to adhere to the plastic-free guidelines and action will be taken in case of non-compliance.

Several organisations have pledged their support for a plastic-free Mahakumbh and are actively contributing to the campaign, the statement read.

