Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday took a holy dip at Sangam and described Maha Kumbh-2025 as a "great festival of Indianness and humanity".

"Today, during my stay in Prayagraj, I had the good fortune of visiting the Sangam while participating in the great festival of Indianness and humanity 'Mahakumbh-2025', taking holy bath and meditating at the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati,” Meghwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

This unique confluence of spirituality and faith 'Maha Kumbh' has given the message of equality, harmony and unity to the whole world. Maha Kumbh is not only the center of Indian but also global spirituality, he said.

Addressing a programme 'Hamara Samvidhaan Hamara Swabhiman' organised at the mela area, Meghwal said, "Our Constitution is a living document that shows the path to lead life. Our Constitution talks about equality, freedom and fraternity. This grand Maha Kumbh organised at the Sangam area of Triveni is demonstrating the equality, freedom and fraternity ('bandhutva') described in the Constitution."

Meghwal also said that on this day 75 years ago, the national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

The three colours and the navy blue wheel with 24 spokes of the national flag represent different qualities and provide an opportunity to inculcate these qualities in one's life, he said.

The Union minister said that organising the programme in Sangam area during this historic and religious event holds special significance.

It is a symbol of the coming together of India's rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and constitutional values, he said.

Meghwal also said that while "on the one hand our Constitution gives freedom under fundamental rights, on the other, responsibilities have also been mentioned as fundamental duties".

At the event, Meghwal, who is also the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) released the achievement booklet of Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman Abhiyan and also launched the 2025 calendar of the Department of Justice and a short film based on the campaign, an official statement said.

To increase awareness about the Constitution of India and legal rights of citizens, the Department of Justice launched the year-long nationwide campaign 'Hamara Samvidhaan Hamara Samman/Swabhimaan' on January 24, 2024 from Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, it said.

The campaign launched by the Vice President calls for active cooperation from citizens to realize the goal of developing India by 2047, the statement said.

The campaign was launched to commemorate the 75th Republic Day of India and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. It recorded massive public participation.

More than 1.3 lakh citizens have taken the Panch Prana oath on the MyGov platform. Under the Gram Vidhi Chetna initiative, students of law schools conducted legal awareness campaigns in adopted villages and reached out to more than 21,000 beneficiaries, the statement added.

