Nagpur, Oct 11 (PTI) Three women labourers were killed while two others were seriously injured on Sunday after they were hit by lightning in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred in evening after some women labourers took shelter under a tree in Shiva village to save themselves from heavy rains while they were going to their homes, a Kondhali police station official said.

Also Read | Festive Season 2020 Guidelines: UP Govt Issues SOPs For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19, People From Containment Zones Not Allowed at Events.

"A bolt from the sky hit the tree and the women, leaving them injured," he said, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital in Hingna town by villagers where three of them died.

The deceased are identified as Archana Tatode (35), Sharda Uikey (36) and Sangita Mungbhate (35), he said.

Also Read | No Religion or God Asks to Celebrate Festival in an Ostentatious Way, Says Harsh Vardhan.

A case of accidental death was registered by Kondhali police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)