New Delhi, October 11: As festivities are around the corner, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday requested people to not adhere to complacency amid the raging wrath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister warned people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow the Covid guidelines issued for precautions against the deadly viral disease. He also requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home, with their loved ones, instead of going out to fairs and pandals.

"Extraordinary circumstances must draw extraordinary responses. "No religion or God says that you have to celebrate in an ostentatious way; that you have to visit pandals and temples and mosques to pray," Vardhan stated while hosting his weekly webinar, Sunday Samvaad, where he interacts with his social media audience. Harsh Vardhan Gives Statement in Parliament on COVID-19 in Country, Says 'India Has Been Able to Limit Cases And Deaths Per Million'.

Reminding people that fighting against Covid is the foremost Dharma, Vardhan explained that his Dharma as the Health Minister of the country is to mitigate the virus and prevent deaths at any cost.

"The Bhagwad Gita condones war for the warrior class. So, there is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion. If we do this, we may be heading for big trouble. Lord Krishna says concentrate on your goal..my goal and your goal. Our goal is to finish this virus and save humanity. This is our religion," he said.

Vardhan also exhorted people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to take a pledge for the massive country-wide awareness campaign during the two months with an objective to contain the further spread of the pandemic.

The Minisdter shared the possibility of increased transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 during winters as infectivity of respiratory virus is known to increase during the colder weather.

"These viruses are known to thrive better in the cold weather and low humidity conditions. In view of these, it would not be wrong to assume that the winter season may see increased rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Indian context too," he noted.

"Adhering to the Covid appropriate behaviours of wearing masks/face covers, especially when in public places, regularly washing of hands and maintaining respiratory etiquette will help us to contain the spread of the diseases," he reiterated.

