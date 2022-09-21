Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) Four cattle have died due to the lumpy skin disease in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said here on Wednesday.

There are a total of 27 epicentres of the disease in the district and a total of 104 cattle were affected due to the infection and four of these animals have died so far, he said.

The cattle population in the district is 80,532 and 16,965 of them have been vaccinated against the disease, the district official said.

"The process of vaccinating the cattle in the district will be completed by the end of September," he said, adding that the owners of the deceased cattle will be given compensation as per the norms laid down by the government.

