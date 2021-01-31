Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed in a freak incident while fishing in Khaparkheda area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Rampawan Gautam and his friends, on Saturday evening, were trying to fish by attaching one end of a long wire to an overhead electric supply line and dipping the other end into the river, an official said.

He received an electric shock and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Khaparkheda police station official added.

