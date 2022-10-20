Jalna, Oct 20 (PTI) The Jalna district court in central Maharashtra has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and seven-year-old daughter.

As per the prosecution, Shahji Govindrao Deshmukh, resident of Akoli village in Partur tehsil, suspected his wife's character.

The husband and wife frequently quarrelled and Deshmukh even beat her, said prosecutor Jayshree Salunkhe.

On September 2, 2020, Deshmukh hit her with an iron rod, killing her on the spot. He also killed their daughter who witnessed the incident.

He was soon arrested for the double murder.

The prosecution examined eight witnesses in the court.

On Tuesday, judge A L Tikle upheld the prosecution's case and sentenced the accused to life term.

