Akola, Apr 24 (PTI) Amid a massive demand for Remdesivir injections in Maharashtra, a medical store owner in Akola played the role of a model citizen by handing over to the FDA a pack of 90 vials of the drug that had got couriered to his shop despite no order being placed for it, officials said on Saturday.

A Food and Drug Administration official said a probe had begun to find out the origins of the vials at a time when the state is facing a shortage of it.

"It has come from a Nagpur based firm and got couriered to a shop here. The owner of the shop handed over the pack, which contained 90 vials, to us," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)