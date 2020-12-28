Pune, Dec 28 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular online dating app, police in Pune said on Monday.

As per the victim's complaint, the two met at a restaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consume alcohol, then took her to his house and thrashed and raped her, an official said.

The man was arrested and further probe was underway, he added.

