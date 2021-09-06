Latur, Sep 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Latur in Maharashtra and then hanged himself in their home, police said on Monday.

The alleged murder-suicide took place in Sakol village in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil on Saturday night, and the deceased have been identified as Siddheshwar Shinde and his wife Manisha Shinde (27), an official said.

"The couple used to stay in Pune and and have two sons. We are probing the case further," the Shirur-Anantpal police station official added.

