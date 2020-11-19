Nagpur, Nov 19 (PTI) As many as 443 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 12 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district rose to 1,07,656 and the toll reached 3,550, the official said.

As many as 224 persons were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,00,598, he said.

The district at present has 3,508 active cases, he added.

