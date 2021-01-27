Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured when their car rammed into a tree in the early hours of Wednesday in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

The duo was travelling towards Veer Munda Chowk at around 5.30 am, when the car rammed into a tree near a footpath in Upavan area, chief of the RDMC of the TMC Santosh Kadam said.

While Sumit Dhakankar (33) died on the spot, while Shivani Bhanushali, who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said.

According to the statement of the injured woman, a dog came in front of the car and she swerved to avoid it, hitting the tree instead, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)