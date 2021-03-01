Jalna, Mar 1 (PTI) Opium poppy cultivation was unearthed in Jafrabad tehsil in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Monday, leading to seizure of plants worth Rs 11 lakh and the arrest of four persons, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided Gopi village and found poppy cultivation mixed with that of onions, said Assistant Inspector Abhijit More.

"We have seized 40 kilograms of poppy plants valued at Rs 11 lakh. Agriculture experts have been called in to assess the plants. A probe is underway to find the sale-purchase network of these plants," he added.

Opium, poppy straw etc have been classified as "narcotic drug" in the NDPS Act.

