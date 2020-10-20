Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra police have arrested two persons from Haryana for allegedly tampering with ATMs and decamping with cash in lakhs, an official said on Tuesday.

Sakaruddin Faizaru and Ravinder Chadarpal were recently apprehended from Haryana for tampering with an ATM in Satara, the official from Shahupuri police station said.

The accused would allegedly insert their debit card in the machine and perform a trick to ensure that they get the cash without the amount getting deducted from their bank accounts, he said.

"A bank had recently reported about one such transaction, which was captured on CCTV at an ATM," the official said, adding that the account number linked to the card was found and the duo was subsequently nabbed.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they had performed 711 fraudulent transactions in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, he said.

"Off these transactions, 447 were carried out in Mumbai, Pune, Satara and other cities of Maharashtra," he said.

The police have so far recovered Rs 1.5 lakh, a car and mobile phones from the accused, he said, adding that the probe is underway.

