Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) With the addition of 2,992 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Maharashtra reached 20,33,266 on Wednesday, a state health department official said.

A total of 7,030 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals, which pushed the recovery count to 19,43,335, he said.

Thirty patients died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 51,169, the official said.

Of the 27 fresh fatalities, 18 were from the past 48 hours, five from the last week and remaining seven had taken place before that, but were added on Wednesday.

There are 37,516 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 95.58 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, it said.

At 504, Mumbai city reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state, while seven persons succumbed to the infection.

With this, Mumbai's total case count grew to 3,10,141 and death toll to 11,375, it said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 942 new cases, taking its cumulative caseload to 6,96,529 cases and the fatality count to 19,595.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,77,448 and death toll to 5,128, while the number of cases in Pune division stood at 5,02,436 and fatalities at 11,622, the official said.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,18,040 cases and 4,014 deaths, Aurangabad division 75,241 cases and 2,001 deaths, Latur division 82,704 cases and 2,472 deaths, Akola division 72,419 cases and 1,594 deaths, and Nagpur division 2,08,299 cases and 4,659 deaths.

With 57,752 tests conducted during the day, the total test count in the state mounted to 1,47,64,744.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,33,266, new cases: 2,992, death toll: 51,169, discharged: 19,43,335, active cases: 37,516, people tested so far: 1,47,64,744.

