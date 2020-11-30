Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,23,896, the state health department said.

With 80 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 47,151, it said.

A total of 4,196 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 16,85,122.

The state is now left with 90,557 active cases after conducting 1,08,56,384 tests so far.

