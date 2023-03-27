Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 205 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,42,059, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,435, a health official said.

The state had reported 397 cases on Sunday, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 135 cases, followed by 43 in Pune circle, nine in Kolhapur circle, eight in Nashik circle, five in Nagpur circle, three in Aurangabad circle and two cases in Akola circle.

The 135 cases in Mumbai circle include 66 in the metropolis, the official added.

The tally in Mumbai stood at 11,55,527, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,747, he said.

The recovery rate increased in the state by 110 to touch 79,91,412, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 2,212.

The active tally includes 618 in Pune district, 589 in Mumbai and 399 in Thane, he said.

So far, 8,65,85,260 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 2,249 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,42,059; fresh cases: 205; death toll 1,48,435; recoveries 79,91,412 ; active cases 2,212; total tests: 79,91,412.

