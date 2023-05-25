Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 55 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,69,071, while the death toll rose by one to touch 1,48,551, a health department official said.

The addition to the tally was less than the 64 cases detected on Wednesday, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 11 cases and the sole death took place in Thane, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 71 in the last 24 hours and reached 80,20,105, leaving the state with 415 active cases.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent and the total number of coronavirus tests conducted stood at 8,71,57,153, including 5,849 in the last 24 hours.

At present the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total 1,501 cases were found with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported due to this variant.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra for the day: Fresh cases: 55, Fatality: 1; Active cases: 415: Tests: 5,849

