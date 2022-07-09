Nagpur, Jul 9 (PTI) Krupal Tumane, Shiv Sena MP from Ramtek in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, on Saturday denied there was any meeting in Delhi of parliamentarians of the party with representatives of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde is in Delhi along with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and the duo has met senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to some television channels here, he said he was with Uddhav Thackeray and wanted the two factions to unite.

Tumane was replying to media queries on news reports of some Sena MPs meeting representatives of the Shinde faction in the former's Delhi residence.

How can such a meeting take place in Delhi when he is in Nagpur for the past six days, the Ramtek Lok Sabha MP counter questioned.

Someone is spreading rumours, he said, adding that he wanted the two factions to unite.

Some MPs are trying to resolve the issue that has cropped up between Thackeray and Shinde, he asserted.

Tumane said some MPs had met Thackeray as the dominant though was that the party must stay united.

In reply to another query, he said no one from the Shinde group had contacted him.

