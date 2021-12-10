Thane, December 10: A 12-year-old girl was among five persons rescued during a raid at a premises in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, and one woman was arrested, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided a premises in Saibaba Nagar on Thursday and arrested a 22-year-old woman who was an agent in the sex racket, an official said. Also Read | WBPSC AE Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Five women, including two minors aged 15 and 12, were rescued during the operation, he said. Also Read | Gurgaon: Complaint Against Two For Attempting to Extort Rs 3 Crore Claiming To Be Gangster Neeraj Bawana's Associates.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC, the PITA Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)